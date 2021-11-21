Authorities may be one step closer to finding Young Dolph’s killers.

Sources tell FOX13 police have located the getaway car allegedly used by the two men who shot and killed Dolph at a bake shop earlier this week. The insider said the two-door, light-colored Mercedes-Benz was found in the Orange Mound neighborhood Saturday afternoon. FOX13 has shared a photo of the vehicle on the back of a tow truck.

Videos of the vehicle being placed on the tow truck quickly circulated on social media. One Instagram user claimed the car was located behind an abandoned house 1100 block of Bradley, but police have yet to confirm that detail.

Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while he was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. Surveillance cameras captured the masked gunmen carrying out the attack; one was seen holding a rifle and the other used a handgun. Witnesses told police the two men quickly fled the scene in what they believed to be a “lighter color Mercedes.” Investigators have yet to make any arrests or publicly identify any suspects.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.