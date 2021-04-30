Everybody needs somebody, and that includes PnB Rock.

The melody-focused 29-year-old MC dropped his latest single, “Need Somebody,” on Friday with a serenade of a video to match, directed by Clifton Bell and starring his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheung. In the clip, Rock dives into their complicated relationship and gives listeners and inside look as he glides over the beat with his classic runs, pacing around his crib and singing to Sibounheung.

“Quarantine put me and bae relationship to the test…,” Rock said in a release. “Mainly my fuckups but we been thuggin’ it out and goin’ thru all this shit just make us stronger.”

“Need Somebody” is Rock’s second single of the year but his first solo offering in a minute, arriving just a few months after his King Von collab “Rose Gold.” Before that, the Philly native shared his Pop Smoke collab “Ordinary” in February 2020, days before the artist passed.

The latest single is set to appear on Rock’s upcoming album, which will be a follow up to the chart-topping TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Adding to the good news, just recently, Rock’s single “Selfish” has gone 3X platinum, bringing his tally of RIAA certifications to 11.

Check out the video for Rock’s latest offering up above and stream it below.