Pink wishes she had done a better job of showing up for Britney Spears when both singers’ careers were taking off in the early 2000s.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Pink what she thought about The New York Times’ shocking documentary Framing Britney Spears and Britney’s legal battle against her father’s conservatorship.

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know whats going on,” Pink said. “We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason—she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”

Pink told host Andy Cohen that she’d seen the film. “I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn’t know… I’m a strong person—I could have reached out more. I could’ve—I don’t know.”

She continued, “I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support. And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug.”

Friday saw the release of Pink’s documentary Pink: All I Know So Far on Amazon Prime Video, and its companion project, All I Know So Far: Setlist, which includes live recordings from her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, her MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech, and more. The singer is also set to receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.