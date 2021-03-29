NLE Choppa has landed himself in some hot water.

The Memphis native was arrested in Broward County, Florida for a host of charges. According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Choppa is being held on possession of Xanax, cannabis, and synthetic cannabis charges. He’s also facing burglary of an unoccupied structure and carrying a concealed firearm charges.

NLE Choppa told police he went to retrieve a watch from a vehicle in a tow yard in Davie which led to his arrest. Yet the vehicle—which was towed in an unrelated incident—wasn’t at the tow yard in question. Police were alerted to the incident by a dispatcher who was “watching via live camera feed.” In the footage, Choppa is seen wearing a black ski mask and black jacket with white sleeves. He gets out of a silver Ford Expedition with another man and they hop the fence into the tow yard.

Choppa and the accomplice eventually return to the Expedition. Police then stop the car in the tow yards parking lot. When Choppa and the other occupants exited the car, police found a Glock 27 with an extended magazine and an AK-47 Draco pistol. The guns were fully loaded with rounds in the chamber but no one claimed ownership. Police also discovered a purple and yellow backpack containing seven grams of marijuana and three and a half Xanax pills. Police say that Choppa claimed ownership of the bag.

Choppa’s arrest comes after the rapper was seemingly turning over a new leaf in his life. Last year, Choppa started to embrace a more holistic lifestyle. He began promoting plant-based diets, living off natural resources, and tapping into inner chakras and frequencies. This is contradicted by his recent arrest for possessing a drug like Xanax.

Choppa also made a vow to start promoting more positive messages in his music. He told his Twitter followers that he wanted to rap about more things than guns and violence. He felt like he has moved pasted this lifestyle and had other things to talk about.

“Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now,” Choppa tweeted before sharing a snippet of a song that showcases his new lifestyle change.

Choppa’s hand in this activity shows that there is a disconnect between the life he’s living and what he’s projecting to fans.

Complex has reached out to NLE Choppa’s label rep for additional comment.