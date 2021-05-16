Nicki Minaj took to Instagram today to wish her late father, Robert Maraj, a happy birthday.

Nicki’s father, who was tragically killed in a senseless hit-and-run back in February, would have been 65-years-old. “Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much,” the MC wrote on Instagram. “So so much. Rest in peace. Oh my God.”

Robert Maraj was struck by a car in Long Island, New York as he was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue at around 6 p.m. The car immediately drove away from the scene, but the driver, Charles Polevich, turned himself in soon after. The 70-year-old was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident and tampering with evidence.

“He’s absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County Det. Lt. John Fitzpatrick said of the crime. “He got out the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave. Instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man, he went home and secreted his vehicle.” He clarified that Polevich had covered the car up in his garage and made efforts to alter the vehicle’s appearance.

Nicki Minaj recently gave birth to her first son with husband Kenneth Petty and is currently celebrating the streaming service release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, which is currently on pace to sell between 65k and 75k.