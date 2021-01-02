Nicki Minaj brought in the new year by sharing one of her biggest blessings of 2020 with her followers.

On Saturday, the rapper posted several pictures of her son to Instagram.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year," Minaj captioned the post. "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

This is the first time fans have seen Minaj's new baby boy. Although she decided to give the world a glimpse of her child, she stops short of revealing his name—electing to call him "Papa Bear" instead.

Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their child into the world on September 30, 2020. At this time, the world was fending off a deadly pandemic as well as wading through social and racial tensions. Through her personal experience, Minaj understands how difficult it can be trying to have a healthy pregnancy during these times. This moved her to send "big hugs" to the "superhero mothers" who have tackled the task.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on," the rapper continued. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."