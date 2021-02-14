Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, TMZ has learned. He was 64.

According to Nassau County Police, Maraj was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue at around 6 p.m. Friday, when he was hit by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he passed away over the weekend.

Authorities have not yet received a meaningful description of the car from witnesses. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle.

It has been a roller coaster of emotions these last several months for Nicki. In late September, the rapper gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. When sharing the first photo of their baby on social media, Minaj explained what becoming a mother has meant to her. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she said. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Minaj was also sued for $200 million by rapper Jawara Headley because she felt as though she should’ve been credited as the sole author/creator/composer/writer/producer of "Rich Sex,” the track off Nicki’s 2018 album Queen. Less than a week later, Minaj settled her copyright dispute with Tracy Chapman over the use of her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” on the leaked track “Sorry.” The two sides agreed to a $450,000 payment.

Minaj has yet to make a public statement about her father’s death.