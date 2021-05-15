During a recent Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj addressed rumors that she used to do certain drugs like cocaine. During the Live, Minaj addressed fans directly about the rumors and clarified that she has never done coke.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any fuckin drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherfuckin drugs I do in my motherfuckin music,” she said. “Always have, always fuckin will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody's ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”

She went on to explain that she used to get sick more easily and because of that she has always stayed away from drugs like that. Minaj doubled down that any of the drugs she might have used, she has already talked about in her music.

“I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke,” Nicki continued. “I don’t judge them for it but I’ve never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to. Especially in the fashion world, that's so common and normal, but yes… That’s the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now.”

Additionally, Nicki just dropped some of her classic tracks to DSP from her acclaimed debut mixtape project, Beam Me Up Scotty, which boasted new tracks, including a new one with her and Young Money family, Lil Wayne and Drake.