A new version of Nas’ “Life Is Like a Dice Game” track featuring Cordae and Freddie Gibbs has dropped via Spotify.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas said of the track, per HipHop-N-More. “I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it – maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

The track was revamped by Hit-Boy and is available now on Spotify. Take a listen to it below.

“Life Is Like a Dice Game” arrives on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Nas’ second studio album It Was Written, which was released on July 2, 1996.

Nas shared his thirteenth studio album King’s Disease back in August of 2020. The album boasted features from Anderson .Paak, ASAP Ferg, The Firm, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Brucie B, and Fivio Foreign. The album went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, beating out Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo, The Allegory from Royce Da 5’9”, Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, and D Smoke’s Black Habits.

Prior to King’s Disease, Nas dropped his self-titled 7-track album Nasir in 2018.