It looks like Nas has another hit on his hands.

Based on early projections, the New York rapper is set to sell nearly 52,000 equivalent units of his latest studio album, King’s Disease II.

Hits Daily Double reports that after its first week, King’s Disease II will sell 51,500 equivalent units and 16,000 album sales. That will make it the fifth biggest album of the week below Doja Cat’s Planet Her, The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever.

King’s Disease II, however, will have the highest first-week debut next week, as all of the other albums that occupy chart spots above it were released earlier, and are just maintaining their positions. Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever should remain in the top of the charts for another week, with 77,000 equivalent units sold.

King’s Disease II is the sequel to Nas’ 2020 Hit-Boy-produced Grammy award-winning album King’s Disease, and features an impressive lineup of artists including Eminem, Lauryn Hill, YG, and more. Meshing new school sounds with old school rhymes, Nas effortlessly blends these two worlds together and builds upon what he and Hit-Boy created a year prior.

The album also dropped as somewhat of a surprise, with the rapper announcing it a week before it was set to release. This was amidst the pandemonium surrounding Kanye West, and when his studio album, Donda, was going to drop. However, being the legend that he is, Nas was able to weather that storm and still deliver a great album amidst the chaos.