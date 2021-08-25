Nas, fresh off the release of his 13th studio album King’s Disease II, has announced an expansive partnership with premium Nicaraguan cigar crafter Escobar Cigars.

The unique partnership sees Nas, who previously co-founded Mass Appeal Records, being made both a co-owner and equity partner in the Escobar brand. Notably, the unveiling of the link-up comes in the wake of Nas’ “Escobar season begins” lyric in the King’s Disease II track “Nas Is Good.” Nas, of course, has also been known to employ the larger Escobar energy as part of a persona in his work.

Image via Escobar Cigars

“When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product,” Nas said in a press release. “This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them. I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar.”

The aim here, per Escobar Cigars, is for Nas to use his reach and fan following to help boost the brand to the upper echelons of premium cigar companies.

Image via Escobar Cigars

Below, get a closer look at the Escobar lineup. And for more info, click here.

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

Image via Escobar Cigars

The Escobar Cigars brand started in 2018 thanks to a group of close friends who wanted to focus on the creation of two key products: maduro and natural cigars. Each type boasts five different varieties, all dependent on the user’s personal taste and draw.