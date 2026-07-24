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a case full of vape pens and cartridges
Life

Flavoured Vape Products May Soon Be Banned in Quebec

Flavoured vape flavours may soon be a thing of the past in Quebec as the provincial government may ban them after it proposed new rules today.

Louis Pavlakos1193 days ago
Virginia tobacco and menthol flavored vaping e-cigarette products
Life

Juul Set to Pay Almost $440 Million to Settle Nationwide Investigation Into Teen Vaping

Juul has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle an investigation by 34 states into the company's marketing of its e-cigarette products.

Brad Callas1418 days ago
An illustration shows the contents of an electronic Juul cigarette box
Life

FDA Orders Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market (UPDATE)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarette products for sale from store shelves in the United States.

Joe Price1494 days ago
smoking age set to rise in uk
Life

New UK Government Review Wants England To Be ‘Smoke Free’ By 2030

The age at which people in England can legally buy tobacco could rise from 18 by one year every year, according to a recent government review.

Sanj Patel1507 days ago
Cigarettes appear on a shelf in a store
Life

FDA Shares Official Proposal for Ban on Menthol in Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars, A Go-To for Blunt Wraps

As hinted at in 2021, the FDA is preparing to come down hard on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, sharing the official proposal for its ban.

Brenton Blanchet1549 days ago
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Cigarettes on the street corner.
Life

FTC Data Finds Annual Cigarette Sales Rose in the U.S. for First Time in 20 Years

The Federal Trade Commission report on the tobacco industry found that cigarette sales in the U.S. rose last year for the first time in two decades.

Jordan Rose1733 days ago
nas
Music

Nas Announces Global Partnership With Escobar Cigars

Nas, whose 'King's Disease II' album dropped earlier this month, says the global partnership came about due to the "exceptional quality" of the products.

Trace William Cowen1796 days ago
vaping weed
Life

Study Shows Vaping THC Could Be Riskier for Teens’ Health Than Vaping Nicotine or Smoking

A new study shows that vaping cannabis may be worse for teenagers than smoking weed and cigarettes or vaping tobacco, potentially leading to lung injuries.

tara mahadevan1969 days ago
e cigs cali
Life

California Passes Bill Banning Flavored Cigarette and E-Cigarette Sales

California has passed a new bill that prohibits the sale of flavored cigarettes and e-cigarette sales, as a way to reduce the number of teens who start smoking.

tara mahadevan2156 days ago
smoking cigarette
Life

FDA Has Raised Tobacco Purchasing Age to 21

The new tobacco buying age has been in effect since Dec. 20.

tara mahadevan2402 days ago
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Teenager lighting up a cigarette.
Life

Congress Close to Passing Nationwide Ban on the Sale of Tobacco to Anyone Under 21

This legislation is part of a proposed $1.4 trillion spending bill.

Jose Martinez2413 days ago
This is a picture of an LGBT flag.
Life

Florida Jury Awards Gay Man $157 Million From Tobacco Companies in Husband’s Death

Tobacco companies R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris were ordered by a Broward County jury to pay Bryan Rintoul.

Philip Lewis2439 days ago
vaping
Life

Vaping-Related Deaths Largely Linked to THC Products, Not Nicotine

There are currently 1,604 lung injury cases related to e-cigarette products.

tara mahadevan2461 days ago
vaping
Life

Governor Andrew Cuomo Is Banning Flavored E-Cigarettes in New York (UPDATE)

Last week, the sixth person died from a mysterious vaping-related illness.

tara mahadevan2505 days ago
juul
Life

Juul CEO Apologizes to Parents Following Teen Vaping 'Epidemic'

As Juul became one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the past few years, the FDA placed sales restrictions on the company's flavored nicotine products.

Joe Price2567 days ago
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Stranger Things
Pop Culture

Netflix Will Feature Less Smoking in Original Content After 'Stranger Things' Criticism

With the arrival of 'Stranger Things 3,' Netflix has responded to a new report from anti-smoking group Truth Initiative.

Joe Price2578 days ago
Waikiki Beach, Oahu Island, Hawaii, United States of America
Life

Hawaii’s Legal Smoking Age Could Be 100 by 2024

State Rep. Richard Creagan has created legislation that would incrementally increase Hawaii's legal smoking age over the next five years.

Xavier Hamilton2727 days ago
Tom Brady
Sports

Tom Brady on the Time He Puked Everywhere Because His Uncles Gave Him Chewing Tobacco

Tom Brady fondly recalls the time his uncles gave him chewing tobacco and he barfed everywhere.

Gavin Evans3098 days ago

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