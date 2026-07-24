Featured
DJs are known to speak with their hands. Producers, on the other hand, tend to create what they can't express through words with their sounds, and inandroids
The Deputy Director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws offers an assessment of the latest headlines about weed and heart attacks.Trace William Cowen
A now-viral video on TikTok captured the moment an alligator in Florida ate a drone and burst into smoke, and it’s starting to stir up some controversy.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Kid Cudi took to social media over the weekend to announce that he’s looking to hire a professional blunt roller that’s based in the Los Angeles area.Jordan Rose