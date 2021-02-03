Starting February 12, New Yorkers are going to be hearing a lot more from Jadakiss.

The rapper is joining the ranks of 20 iconic voices participating in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new COVID-19 public health campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as @NewYorkNico.

Jadakiss shared the news on Instagram.

“Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to hear this for myself He Heh!”

MTA announced the initiative back in November, with Heller dropping names like Robert DeNiro, Jerry Seinfeld, and Desus & Mero as potential voices for the project. So far Jadakiss is the first of 20 to be named.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention. Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe,” Jadakiss says in the PSA that ends with his trademark laugh.

Heller also shared the news on Instagram, promising that he will be “teasing out these clips until the launch date.”

"It has always been a dream of mine to get together a gang of incredible New Yorkers to record new subway announcements similar to what yellow cabs did back in the early 2000s," Heller said in November. "I think it's important for the time that we are in that we have a reminder that we are still strong, we are still here, we are still New York. If all goes according to plan, it will spark a sense of New York pride every time you take the train."