NYC Transit Sparks Backlash for Admitting They Removed Benches 'to Prevent the Homeless From Sleeping on Them'
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Fat Joe Says Subway Riders Were Suspicious When He Gave Out Free Knicks Merch: ‘Nobody Trust Nobody’
Earlier this month, the rapper attempted to hand out free Knicks merch on the NYC subway.
Instagram and MTA Partner for Co-Branded MetroCards
New York Nico and other NYC-focused IG accounts have been enlisted for the collaboration.
MTA Roasted Over ‘Jump-Resistant’ Subway Gates: ‘Most Expensive High Jump Competition Ever’
New Yorkers are promising to step up their athleticism and thwart the city's new effort to curb fare evasion.
15-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 14-Year-Old Aspiring Rapper in NYC Subway
A 14-year-old aspiring rapper who went by the moniker Notti Osama was stabbed to death in the NYC subway system, allegedly by a teen he had a feud with.
Suspect Arrested After Footage Shows Man Throwing Homeless Woman Onto Subway Tracks
A suspect is in custody after he was allegedly caught on camera throwing a homeless woman onto the MTA subway tracks at a Bronx train station in New York City.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attacking Woman With Hammer in NYC Subway Station
A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer and stealing her purse in a New York City subway station.
New York Subway Authority Breached By Hackers With Suspected Ties to China
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York had its computer systems hacked by a group with possible links to the Chinese government back in April.
Two Asian Senior Citizens Attacked on NYC Subway in the Same Day
Two elderly Asian women were punched in unprovoked attacks on the New York City subway system on Tuesday. Both assailants were able to run away.
MTA Taps Jadakiss, Cam'ron, and Others to Voice COVID-19 PSAs for New York Subways and Buses (UPDATE)
Jadakiss and Cam'ron are two of the iconic voices that will be heard on public transportation as part of a new COVID-19 public health campaign for the MTA.
NYC Lawmaker Proposes $3 Surcharge on Packages To Fund MTA and People Aren't Happy
A $3 surcharge on packages proposed to fund public transit did not go over well in New York City, the home of every billionaire's third home.
Iconic New Yorkers to Lend Their Voices for New MTA Announcements
Nicolas Heller, better known as @NewYorkNico, has partnered with the MTA to find iconic New Yorkers to deliver subway and bus announcements next year.
Ultraviolet Light to Be Used to Disinfect New York City Trains and Buses
The MTA will enter the first phase of an experimental program to kill COVID-19 by installing UV light lamps to disinfect subway cars and buses in New York City.
MTA Addresses TikTok User's 'Despicable' Subway Prank on Essential Workers (UPDATE)
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) called a viral cereal prank "despicable," and judging by the reactions online, many people agreed.
NYPD Investigating Coronavirus-Related Subway Incident as Hate Crime
Mayor de Blasio responded to the video, saying it's "absolutely unacceptable to discriminate against Asian individuals and Asian communities."
New York City Police Union Thinks Graffiti Train Is a 'True Sign of Decay' But People Are Loving It
The MTA believes the PBA's tweet was triggered by the union's rift with City Hall.
Man Who Attempted to Abduct Woman on New York City Subway Has Been Arrested (UPDATE)
Police arrested 48-year-old Sonny Alloway in the Bronx.
New Yorkers Enjoy Thanksgiving Feast in Subway Train Car
A group of New Yorkers embraced the city's fast pace lifestyle to create a Friendsgiving that will go down in history.