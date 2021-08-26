Edmonton rapper Mouraine recently released his debut EP Bigger Dreams earlier this month, and he’s following it up with a colourful one-take video for “Do Dat Dance.”

Filmed in Toronto’s Graffiti Alley, the video was shot and directed by Mouraine’s longtime friend and collaborator, Tyrell Bonnick. “The creative concept for the video was simple: just a one-take, smooth shot from beginning to end,” Bonnick says. “It took a couple takes but we made it happen.”

Image via Tyrell Bonnick

The live video showcases Mouraine’s energetic persona and smooth rapping that feels equal parts commanding yet carefree. “We were out in Toronto to just get creative and just get a change of scenery,” Mouraine explains. “We haven’t been able to switch things up in a long time because of COVID, so this felt really fresh.”

“Graffiti Alley is an iconic Toronto backdrop but it has a lot of tourists coming in and out so we had to wait for a perfect window to capture the shot we needed,” Bonnick adds.

“Do Dat Dance” is a bouncy, dancefloor-ready track filled with lust-filled lyrics. “I don’t know how to act when you bring that back,” he raps, buoyed by confidence.

The song is the fourth track on Bigger Dreams, which was recorded at Atreus XO with Graham Smith in Edmonton. The project was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated, G.O.O.D Music engineer and producer Mike Snell, whose credits include work with Kanye West and Teyana Taylor.