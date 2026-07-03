Mouraine

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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Belly, Pressa, Jon Vinyl, Mouraine

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mouraine Photo credit Mat Dunlap
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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven

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Edmonton Rapper Mouraine Drops Graffiti-Filled Video For "Do Dat Dance"

Directed and shot by longtime friend and collaborator Tyrell Bonnick, Mouraine did one-take for the video in Toronto's Graffiti Alley for "Do Dat Dance."

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