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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Boslen, Smiley, Belly, Witch Prophet
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Belly, Pressa, Jon Vinyl, Mouraine
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Kofi, Liyah Katana, Swavy, Lavi$h
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Edmonton Rapper Mouraine Drops Graffiti-Filled Video For "Do Dat Dance"
Directed and shot by longtime friend and collaborator Tyrell Bonnick, Mouraine did one-take for the video in Toronto's Graffiti Alley for "Do Dat Dance."
25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.