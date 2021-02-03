Moneybagg Yo decided to address all the noise surrounding him with his latest video and song "Time Today."

The Memphis rapper makes it clear he's heard all the gossip about him and his lifestyle. Yet he knows these comments are coming from people who aren't even close to attaining the success he's amassed.

"You can't compete when you can't compare/She ate the dick through my underwear," he raps. "Got up and got oursеlf out of there/I see they put mе on memes and things/Don't speak on my life without knowing the real/Eight figures a year, what it cost me to live."

Moneybagg has been the topic of several conversations lately. Not only have people continually made memes about his appearance, but it was also alleged that the rapper went under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

In the "Time Today" video, Moneybagg playfully addresses these rumors via a press conference on the faux OPPS 8 news channel. He even toyed with comparisons made between himself and the character William Dent from Girlfriends.