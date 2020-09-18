Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta kicked off the week by sharing some big news: “New project September 18th,” Moneybagg tweeted. “Save da date.”

Shortly after, Youngsta shared a similar post: “September 18th […] I’m dropping my new shit!”

Though the posts led many to believe Moneybagg and Youngsta had solo projects on deck, the Memphis rappers later confirmed they had joined forces on a single mixtape.

“Fuck our solo shit,” Moneybagg said during an Instagram Live session. “Bruh we got to do that. Let’s go.”

At midnight Friday, the rappers unleashed the collaborative effort, titled Code Red. The project spans 13 tracks, including the recently released "Said Sum" remix, featuring City Girls and DaBaby. Other guest artists include 42 Dugg, Big Homiie G, and Lil Migo.

You can listen to Code Red now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The tape arrives about eight months after Moneybagg dropped his Time Served album, and nearly a year after Youngsta delivered Church on Sunday project.