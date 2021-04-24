Moneybagg Yo may be landing his first no. 1 debut for his latest album next week.

Following his fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain, Hits Daily Double projects that the Memphis rapper will finish the week with roughly 100K. The site estimates that A Gangsta’s Pain will generate anywhere between 95-105K activity at the end of the week when it’s time to take the final tally.

Currently, a compilation of DMX’s greatest hits, The Best of DMX, sits atop the Billboard Hot 200 rap charts, with Rod Wave’s Soulfly and Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win right below it. If Moneybagg Yo can snag the top spot, this will be his first No. 1 debut album. His last chart-topping performance was found on his third studio album, Time Spent, which peaked at No. 3.

A Gangsta’s Pain finds Moneybagg Yo at his most vulnerable, with the seasoned Memphis rapper tapping into both his “gangster” and “pain” sides to weaved together an audio therapy session for himself. Coming with heavy-hitting features from Pharrell, Future, Lil Durk, Polo G, and more, Moneybagg Yo holds nothing back on his latest offering.

Moneybagg was also able to put together some impressive singles before the album was released, including “Hard for the Next” featuring Future and the viral TikTok hit, “Time Today.” The rapper also released a line of merch to coincide with the oil-slick aesthetic of the cover art.