Fresh off landing his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Moneybagg Yo had to explain himself to a disgruntled fan on Sunday, after the Tik Toker called out Moneybagg for a recent “boring” performance.

“So I went to Moneybagg Yo’s concert. It was boring and dry af,” said the fan in a TikTok video. “He only stayed for like 15 minutes. I want a refund.”

The fan’s criticism caught the attention of the 29-year-old Memphis rapper, who responded, “I had 4 other shows dat same day. Do u think I give af?! Tell em post da others ones.”

The aforementioned performance arrived alongside Moneybagg’s first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as A Gangsta’s Pain debuted atop the chart this week by moving 110,000 equivalent album units in the first seven days of its release (106,000 were earned from SEA units, while 4,000 came from album sales, and less than 1,000 from TEA units).

A Gangsta’s Pain marks Moneybagg’s 11th time charting, with this album being his fifth top 10 charting set. His January 2020 project Time Served peaked at No. 3, October 2020’s Code Red at No. 6, 2019’s 43va Heartless at No. 4, and his 2017 effort Federal 3X at No. 5. His 2017 album Heartless was his first time landing on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 177.