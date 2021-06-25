It’s been a brief minute since we last heard from Birmingham rap king Mist (last year’s emotionally devastating “Cemetery Walks”), but today he returns with some pretty major news. First and foremost is his new single, “Rollin’” with Burna Boy, but he’s also just announced he’s launching a new motor show, Gassed Up, on BBC Three, and there’s even talk of a new album.

Production on “Rollin’” comes from Fred Again and Toddla T with additional production from Joy Anonymous, and together they’ve created a scorching, summer-ready anthem. Tragically, as we all know, it’s been robbed of the opportunity to become the Carnival anthem it could’ve been, but its bumpy rhythms and sample from Donell Jones’s “U Know What’s Up” are still guaranteed to make it a mainstay this summer.

For the visuals, Mist headed out to Lagos with director K and the crew to link up with Burna Boy for a riotous, non-stop adrenaline rush. There’s quad bikes, punks, raving, cars doing donuts, all building up to chaotic and hedonistic party back in a sprawling, palatial mansion.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and make sure you add “Rollin’” to your playlists.