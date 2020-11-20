After sounding revitalised in his recent team-up with Tion Wayne on "Deluded", Birmingham rapper Mist is back with "Cemetery Walks", an introspective cut that delves into the losses of loved ones.

Over an uplifting, mellow production, Mist opens up as he tells us about his experiences with losing his mother, father and his grandparents. Describing the record as a "new energy" in the opening parts of the song, the 0121 native is back to his best despite the . In the accompanying LX-directed visuals, we see Mist perform the song in a cemetery as we take a trip to his mother's grave. Steering away from the usual lavish visuals we're used to seeing from him, Mist shows a different, dare we say softer side to him for the first time in a while.

I’m focused 014 I was homeless #sickmadelivin pic.twitter.com/QhoTwQOR7L — MIST SICKMADE KARLA (@tweet_mist) July 13, 2020

Take in the video for "Cemetery Walks" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.