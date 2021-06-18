The BBC has commissioned a new series entitled Gassed Up, a new driving-based series with Birmingham rapper Mist as its host.

The six-part series will see the MOBO award-winning star and car fanatic go head-to-head with other celebrities in a slew of off-the-wall challenges. He’ll also be joined by motorist and drift extraordinaire Becky Evans and BMX king Ryan Taylor.

Speaking on the upcoming series, Mist said: “Cars and driving are a passion of mine, and it’s a privilege to be working with the BBC on Gassed Up. I’m letting everyone know you’re about to experience something you’ve never experienced before. Forget whatever gassed up you think you’ve done in your lifetime because I’m about to take it to a new level. Gassed up business.”

BBC Three representative Fiona Campbell said: “We’re really excited to be working with BBC Studios on this bold new format for BBC Three. It is brilliant to be working with Mist for his first show, which promises to be big on energy, features lots of stunts and challenges, and plays on people’s passion for vehicles.”

Gassed Up will be executively produced by Laura Bowen and James Corbin on behalf of the BBC Three programming block, which has been on-demand since 2016. BBC Three is set to return to standard television in 2022, in a bid by the BBC to improve engagement amongst younger demographics.

The Gassed Up schedule will be announced soon.