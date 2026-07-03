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Music

MIST Shares Debut LP ‘Redemption’ f/ M1llionz, MoStack, Wretch 32 & More

The long-awaited follow-up to the ‘Diamond In The Dirt’ EP is here.

James Keith1006 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1153 days ago
mist and bugzy new collaboration mist and bugzy new collaboration
Music

Bugzy Malone & Mist Crank Up The “Energy” On New Banger

They’ve been teasing the track out for about a week on social media—including a particularly interesting clip of them using a raw steak as a mic.

James Keith1422 days ago
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Mowgs 'The Bare Necessities'
Music

Mowgs Unveils New Mixtape ‘The Bare Necessities’ f/ Rimzee, Mist, Country Dons & More

He’s been teasing it out, piece-by-piece since late last year, but Erdington’s crown prince of rap has today made good on his promises with his debut album.

James Keith1534 days ago
mowgs and mist credit instagram
Music

Birmingham Calling: Mowgs, Mist & Swifta Beater Link Up For “Swerve Off”

Birmingham rappers Mowgs and Mist have linked up for their new single, “Swerve Off”, produced by fellow 0121 native Swifta Beater. With concussive rhymes and...

Niall Smith1699 days ago
MoStack - 'High Street Kid 2'
Music

MoStack Celebrates ‘High Street Kid 2’ Release With Visuals For Mist-Assisted “Frankenstein”

Many fans are already hailing this new project as a return to the run of quality he enjoyed in 2017 when he released the first edition and a string of hits.

James Keith1758 days ago
Mist (credit: DK)
Music

Mist Taps Burna Boy For Summer-Ready Number "Rollin'"

Production comes from Fred Again and Toddla T with additional production from Joy Anonymous, and together they’ve created a scorching, summer-ready anthem.

James Keith1848 days ago
Mist (credit: BBC Three)
Pop Culture

Rapper Mist To Host New Car Show ‘Gassed Up’ On BBC Three

The six-part series will see the MOBO award-winning star and car fanatic go head-to-head with other celebrities in a slew of off-the-wall challenges.

Niall Smith1856 days ago
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Music

Mist Makes Devastating Return With Zeph Ellis-Produced Track "Savage"

"Gangster in the morning / Gangster in the evening"

James Keith2385 days ago
Steel Banglez, Mist, Stefflon Don & Sidhu Moose Wala
Music

Steel Banglez Unites Mist, Stefflon Don And Sidhu Moose Wala For "47"

Seamlessly tying together the worlds of Punjabi music and UK rap.

James Keith2472 days ago
Mist (credit: Naomi Wood)
Music

Birmingham Rapper Mist Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot In Armed Robbery

The Birmingham rapper was on holiday in Portugal at the time.

James Keith2516 days ago

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