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New Book ‘Legacy 0121’ Documents Birmingham’s Contributions To Grime, Hip-Hop
Co-written by Casey Bailey and Jess Munroe.
MIST Shares Debut LP ‘Redemption’ f/ M1llionz, MoStack, Wretch 32 & More
The long-awaited follow-up to the ‘Diamond In The Dirt’ EP is here.
MIST & M1llionz Go For A Joyride In Adrenaline-Pumping “Money Moves” Video
Doing Brum Town proud.
Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More
From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.
Bugzy Malone & Mist Crank Up The “Energy” On New Banger
They’ve been teasing the track out for about a week on social media—including a particularly interesting clip of them using a raw steak as a mic.
Mowgs Unveils New Mixtape ‘The Bare Necessities’ f/ Rimzee, Mist, Country Dons & More
He’s been teasing it out, piece-by-piece since late last year, but Erdington’s crown prince of rap has today made good on his promises with his debut album.
Birmingham Calling: Mowgs, Mist & Swifta Beater Link Up For “Swerve Off”
Birmingham rappers Mowgs and Mist have linked up for their new single, “Swerve Off”, produced by fellow 0121 native Swifta Beater. With concussive rhymes and...
MoStack Celebrates ‘High Street Kid 2’ Release With Visuals For Mist-Assisted “Frankenstein”
Many fans are already hailing this new project as a return to the run of quality he enjoyed in 2017 when he released the first edition and a string of hits.
Mist Taps Burna Boy For Summer-Ready Number "Rollin'"
Production comes from Fred Again and Toddla T with additional production from Joy Anonymous, and together they’ve created a scorching, summer-ready anthem.
Rapper Mist To Host New Car Show ‘Gassed Up’ On BBC Three
The six-part series will see the MOBO award-winning star and car fanatic go head-to-head with other celebrities in a slew of off-the-wall challenges.
Mist Makes Devastating Return With Zeph Ellis-Produced Track "Savage"
"Gangster in the morning / Gangster in the evening"
Steel Banglez Unites Mist, Stefflon Don And Sidhu Moose Wala For "47"
Seamlessly tying together the worlds of Punjabi music and UK rap.
Birmingham Rapper Mist Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot In Armed Robbery
The Birmingham rapper was on holiday in Portugal at the time.
UK Rappers Mist And Fredo Give A Nod To Toni Braxton On New Single "So High"
More vibes for the summer.