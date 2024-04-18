Rihanna on Her Viral Tree Outfit, Her Favorite Style Era, and More

Rihanna has experimented with every style imaginable throughout her career. From showstopping yellow ball gowns at the Met Gala to bedazzled Awake NY hoodies, she wears it all well. And it’s tough to predict what she will step out in next. Even so, we never expected her to dress up like a tree and still make it look fashionable.

The unconventional look was part of the campaign for her latest Fenty x Puma launch, a three-pack of earth-toned Creeper Phattys ($140). The “Totally Taupe,” “Green Fog,” and “Warm White” pairs are set to hit retailers on April 25. Rihanna took the forestial inspiration literally with her ghillie suit-esque garments.

“Going with the theme of earth tones, we wanted to do something a little bit different for the sneaker campaign,” Rihanna tells Complex at a launch party for the “Earth Tone” Creeper Phatty at Tobacco Dock in London. “Philippa [Price] is a fantastic photographer and director. She’s such a brilliant creative and she pushed it.”