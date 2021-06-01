Missouri rapper, visual artist, and videographer VNZA was shot and killed at a busy waterfront bar at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Kansas City Star reports.

27-year-old VNZA (born Vonza Watson) was shot in the chest shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the Lazy Gators waterfront venue, authorities say. When police arrived, they found an injured Watson, and the shooter had already fled. Watson was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has since arrested three suspects in connection to the murder. Police believe over 20 people were filming the incident and that this footage could aid in a conviction.

“We know for a fact there was probably 25 people with camera videos videoing this,” Sheriff Tony R. Helms said. “I know you think that’s great but we think it’s even better if you can get that to us.”

The motive for the killing is still unclear. Following VNZA’s death, friends and family took to social media to eulogize the talented artist.

Watson grew up in Detroit before moving to Jefferson City, Missouri as well as residing in Kansas City. As an aspiring musician, VNZA was inspired by generational greats like Jay-Z, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Dave East, and Mick Jenkins.