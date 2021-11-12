Latin trap sensation Miky Woodz has unleashed his latest EP Living Life, with appearances from Darell and Myke Towers on the eight-song project. The release arrives with a music video for the title track.

Working with producers like Kavy Kali, Foreign Teck, and Beatllioneroie, Miky fuses his unique brand of trap with reggaeton to create a vibrant new sound. When talking about why he picked the name Living Life, Woodz explained it’s his motto in life.

“I chose the title ‘Living Life’ for this new project because many times we focus so much on work that we forget the most important thing: Living. Living life with balance,” he explained in a press release. “A balance of work, quality moments with family, moments of leisure, fun, etc. We forget that we work to live, we don’t live to work. We spend so much time working on our dreams and goals that we forget minor details that are the true happiness in life. At the end of the day, you only have one life and you have to live it no matter what people say.”

This stress-free mentality is one Miky has carried with him for much of his career.

Listen to Miky Woodz’s Living Life featuring Darell and Myke Towers below, and check out the video for the title track up top.

A couple years ago the rapper caught up with Complex to answer some questions about his rap style, crossing over into reggaeton, and more. Check out the conversation here: