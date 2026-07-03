Darell

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Miky Woodz EP cover art.
Music

Listen to Miky Woodz's New EP 'Living Life' f/ Darell and Myke Towers

Latin trap artist Miky Woodz has released his latest EP 'Living Life'—the rapper's own motto—featuring appearances from Darell and Myke Towers.

Jordan Rose1709 days ago
"Loco Contigo" DJ Snake,J Balvin & Ozuna featuring Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech
Music

DJ Snake Links Up With Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and More for "Loco Contigo" Remix

The original track, featuring Tyga and J Balvin, appeared on DJ Snake's sophomore album, 'Carte Blanche.'

Joshua Espinoza2395 days ago
ozuna
Music

Ozuna Shares "Vacía Sin Mí" Video Featuring Darell

Ozuna has shared the video for his new single "Vacía Sin Mí."

Joe Price2683 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App