Migos has come together again for the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Coming off the success of Culture III, the Quality Control trio performed a slew of their latest hits in a colorful and kaleidoscopic living room setup. Backed by a full band, each member casually traded off verses as they lounged on the couch. Posted up next to a mannequin dressed in a creamsicle Astronaut suit, the group kicked things off with their jazzy Culture III opener “Avalanche,” before diving right into “Straightenin.”

As the group closed out on the latter track, Quavo riffed casually about fumbling for his lighter. “I don’t know where my lighter at, I don’t know where my lighter at,” he crooned. Takeoff ended up handing him his own lighter, which Quavo then used to light the candles on a golden birthday cake. The act served as the perfect transition into their final song “Birthday.” “Tiny Desk, you rockin with the greatest group of all time,” Quavo sang as they closed out their last song.

The Tiny Desk show comes after the trio brought out a very pregnant Cardi B for a special performance during their set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. The group then performed the Culture III joint “Type Shit.” The rapper and wife of Offset recently unveiled during the 2021 BET Awards that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Check out the full Tiny Desk performance up top.