Migos filed a lawsuit against their former attorney last July, but now the rap trio have had the suit against Damien Granderson dismissed.

Variety reports that Migos filed the complaint last year and claimed Granderson had "abused his position of trust and Migos' fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos' lawyer" and "cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars." He was accused of "glaring conflicts of interest," and favoring the group's label Quality Control, which he also previously represented. The suit did not specify the damages Migos was seeking, instead asking for "millions of dollars" Granderson had been accused of taking from them. The case was dropped on Wednesday.

Quality Control co-founder Pierre "Pee" Thomas had called the complaint "nonsense," while Migos' long-awaited Culture III is still nowhere to be seen as the group continues to be embroiled in legal issues. The lawsuit claimed that Granderson cost the group millions after he helped them exit 300 Entertainment in 2017 to join Capitol, which they have since said was not in the best interest of the trio.

"It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us," said Thomas in an Instagram post last year in which he referred to the death of Lil Marlo.