Migos have unveiled the highly anticipated tracklist for their upcoming Culture III project, and there’s a little something for everyone.

The record, which drops Friday, features collabs with Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Polo G, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (credited as NBA YoungBoy) throughout its 19 tracks.

As many fans have noted, while it still appears to be a pretty hefty album, 19 tracks is much less than what the guys offered with their last edition of the Culture series, with 24 songs off 2018’s Culture II. The first record of the trio, 2017’s Culture, only had 13 tracks.

The group previously dropped single “Straigtenin”—alongside a video—in mid-May, but the rest of the record should be new territory for Migos supporters, and well, even supporters of the several artists featured on the record.

Check out the stacked tracklist below before giving it a listen later this week.