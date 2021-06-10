After several delays, Migos’ long-teased Culture III—the Georgia trio’s first new studio album in three years—arrives on Friday. Fresh off revealing the new album’s tracklist and sharing an album-themed merch collection, the group brought the Culture III experience to Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

Backed by a live band, Migos gave fans a TV-ified rendition of Culture III opener “Avalanche.” Catch that up top and/or below.

The track is followed on the new album by the Drake collab “Having Our Way,” which leads into the second single, “Straightenin.” The album also features collaborations with Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The late Pop Smoke and the late Juice WRLD also make posthumous appearances.

In an interview with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre earlier this week, Offset reflected on what’s transpired in the years since the most recent Culture entry and promised fans they’ll get what they’re hoping for with Friday’s release.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that,” he said. “We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created.”

In October, fans will have the chance to experience Culture III in Las Vegas as part of a three-night celebration that’s set to boast a headline show, pool parties, hotel takeovers, club takeovers, and much more. If that sounds like a surefire entry for your 2021 agenda, click here to learn more.