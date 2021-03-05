Megan Thee Stallion is partnering with Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to help her hometown of Houston after the city and its residents were ravaged by Winter Storm Uri last month.

The disaster caused widespread power outages, water and food shortages, and frigid temperatures. As Houston begins to put the pieces back together, Megan’s focus will be working to repair the homes of the elderly and uninsured single mothers.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown,” Megan said in a statement. “I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

Fashion Nova, 300 Entertainment, Mielle Organics, Maroon 5, Revlon, The Coach Foundation, Dolce and Gabbana, and Taraji P. Henson have pledged to help with this initiative, which will last for two years.

The NACC will be handling the rebuilding operations, provide updates, and collaborate with Rep. Lee’s office for referrals, as well as receiving submissions through the Helping Houston Rebuild website. The selection process will be based on a lottery, but also determined through specific needs that will be addressed by professionals in a variety of fields, such as electrical, plumbing, structural repairs, etc.

Last month, fellow Houston native Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation announced plans to coordinate their efforts with Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Foundation to provide 50,000 hot meals to city residents impacted by the storm.

On the music front, Maroon 5 released their latest Megan-assisted song “Beautiful Mistakes.” Both artists are also working together on this initiative to rebuild Houston.