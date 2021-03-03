Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with pop-rockers Maroon 5 for the new collab “Beautiful Mistakes,” which follows up the group’s single from last year, “Nobody’s Love.”

“I’m absolutely obsessed with the song. We love how it came out,” Maroon 5’s Adam Levine told Zane Lowe upon premiering the track on Apple Music. He went on to call Meg “a supestar,” and said she brought an energy to the track that brought it all together. “The way she built her part was just, it couldn't have been a more epic kind of climax for the song. I mean, it really is absolutely perfect. So, I mean, what she did was just miraculous, and it brought the song to a whole new level."

The arrival of the new single comes on the same day Megan starred in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2021 campaign. Also featured in the campaign are Anthony Ramos, skate collective Queer Skate LA, Rina Swayama, and Sage Elsesser, among others. Meg has been on something of a hot streak ever since she dropped her debut album Good News, celebrating her 26th birthday last month with the hard-hitting “Southside Forever Freestyle,” which featured Juicy J.

Levine also revealed that the follow-up to their star-studded 2017 album Red Pill Blues is done, and that fans can expect to hear more about it soon. “It’s not far off, I’ll just say that,” Levine remarked. Their previous album included appearances from Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ASAP Rocky, and Future.

Check out “Beautiful Mistakes” below.