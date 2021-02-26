Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation have teamed up with the city of Houston to create an emergency food program that will supply 50,000 hot meals to city residents who have been impacted by Texas’ deep freeze earlier this month.

According to a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Health Foundation, and Scott’s foundation will coordinate their efforts with local agencies and organizations, including The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches, and various restaurant owners who can help get the hot meals to the city’s most vulnerable Houstonians.

In order to qualify for the program, residents must live in one of thirty (30) high-priority ZIP codes identified by the City of Houston and are senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.

Residents across the state went without water or electricity for days after below-freezing temperatures and snow paralyzed the state’s electric grid, prompting Biden to approve a major disaster declaration in Texas. Scott naturally wants to help out his home state and town, as he’s done numerous times in the past.

In other recent Scott-related news, the rapper recently held a surprise pop-up in Los Angeles with i-D magazine on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the event in droves, flooding the West Hollywood streets just to see him. Later, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works said Scott wasn’t granted a permit for the pop-up and will look into the matter with the City Attorney’s office to determine if they will take action or issue fines.