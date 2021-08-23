If you thought Megan Thee Stallion’s bars couldn’t get hotter, wait until you hear her name-drop Charizard.

The real hot girl shit got turned up to a new level Sunday when Meg dropped her “Tuned In Freestyle,” a rapid-fire two-minute freestyle alongside a studio-recorded video.

“FOR THOSE TUNED IN,” Meg wrote when sharing the clip on Twitter.

The clip has already earned a steady 300,000 views on YouTube in just a few hours, with more than one Pokémon reference and several shoutouts to haters coming at us hot, the way she intended.

“Talk about something y’all like, stop talking ‘bout me,” she raps at her doubters in her clip, where she rocks a green fit and pair of shades. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much/ The way broke bitches coming for me know it gotta be free.”

Meg, who is up for six awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, has become something of a freestyle champ this year—having already shared her “Southside Forever Freestyle” and “Outta Town Freestyle” both in 2021. Her last was shared on Aug. 12, so it appears Meg is cooking up in the studio and keeping fans fed throughout.