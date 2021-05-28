After teasing it on social media, DJ Khaled has shared the video for the star-studded Khaled Khaled album cut “I Did It” with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby.

The new visual follows Khaled’s video for “Body in Motion,” which saw him, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, and Roddy Ricch partying on a yacht while surrounded by a group of beautiful women. Earlier this month, Khaled also dropped off the videos for “Let It Go” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, as well as “Thankful,” “Every Chance I Get,” and “We Going Crazy.” Khaled Khaled arrived at the top of the month, securing the producer’s third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

On Thursday, it was announced that Meg and DaBaby earned the most nominations at the 2021 BET Awards, with seven nods apiece. Meg was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year, among others, while DaBaby earned nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and more.

Watch the music video for “I Did It” at the top.