Megan Thee Stallion is donating one four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, which opens this fall.

TMZ reports that Meg, who is currently studying at Texas Southern University with the goal of graduating with a healthcare administration degree, will cover the cost of a full scholarship for one student at the school. Not only that, but she will also serve as a guest lecturer at the school when it opens.

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it's a victory," said Megan in a statement. "It's important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose."

Megan will take part in L.I.U.’s Industry Expert Speaker Series, which invites successful names from various fields of expertise to guest lecture at the school.

When the school was first announced last year, it was revealed that 25 percent of the freshman class would be eligible to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Desiree Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, called the partnership with L.I.U. “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.” Just last month, hip-hop producer 9th Wonder joined the faculty of the school, and will be teaching hip-hop history and various other classes.

Applications for the scholarship giveaway are open on L.I.U.’s website now.