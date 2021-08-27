Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk come together to deliver their new, high-octane track “Sharing Locations,” where the rappers perform a perfect three-man weave from beginning to end.

Meek shared snippets of both the song and its visual before “Sharing Locations” dropped:

With the voices of Philly, Atlanta, and Chicago all bellowing from the tarmac of an airport, Baby, Durk, and Meek glide off each other’s verses.

Stream “Sharing Locations” below and stay tuned for the video.

The track is the latest in a series of songs and visuals Meek has been dropping over the last few weeks. Before this, he released the video for his “Mandela Freestyle,” which he made to commemorate winning the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with REFORM Alliance. The award recognizes leaders who are continuing Mandela’s legacy of peace and social justice. Meek was given the honor by PTTOW! (Plan to Take on the World.}

“Blessings.. I got ‘the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award’ Thankyou Rip to the great Nelson Mandela,” Meek wrote in the caption of his post celebrating the honor. “I ain’t grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I’m from it’s very hard to turn 27 #survivors.”