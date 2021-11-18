A shooting reportedly occurred near Young Dolph’s memorial site on Thursday.

According to ABC 24 Memphis, a man was shot this afternoon outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where Dolph was killed by gunmen on Wednesday. The new incident took place as the station was filming a group of fans visiting the shop to pay their respects to Dolph.

The shot fired is audible off-camera in the clip below:

The male victim was reportedly transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police told TMZ they detained two suspects at the scene and apprehended a third following a brief pursuit.

Suspects in Dolph’s murder have yet to be identified by police but images of the alleged gunmen were released.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said of the killing. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.” During a subsequent media briefing, as seen below, Davis said the department was advising Memphis residents “to stay home if you do not have to be out.”

Following news of Dolph’s death, fans and artists like Drake, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, and others to social media to mourn the Memphis rapper.

Young Dolph was 36.