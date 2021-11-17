The rap community is mourning the loss of 36-year-old Young Dolph, who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in his native Memphis, according to law enforcement.

As reported by Fox 13 Memphis, Billboard, TMZ, and more, the rapper was evidently making a purchase at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when someone drove up and fired at Dolph. After videos began to surface from the scene of the crime, police confirmed Dolph was the victim. The prolific artist was known for championing his city, which makes it that much more tragic he was murdered there.

In the wake of Dolph’s sudden death, countless artists began flooding social media mourning the Memphis rapper and sharing their condolences for his family. See the heartfelt messages from Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Quavo, and more below. RIP Young Dolph.