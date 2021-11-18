As fans and fellow artists alike continue to mourn the death of Young Dolph, who was just 36 when he was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday, a new report reveals the alleged gunmen were seen in surveillance footage.

Per TMZ, which acquired stills from surveillance footage of the shooting at the Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop in Memphis, one individual seen in the footage appears to be holding a handgun while the other is holding what appears to be a Draco. Both individuals are wearing face masks.

The latest report also includes insight from an unidentified person reported to be a Makeda’s employee. The source claimed the two alleged gunmen fled the scene in what’s described as a “lighter colored Mercedes” vehicle of some sort.

In addition to the TMZ report, Fox 13 Memphis has also confirmed the legitimacy of the surveillance stills, as seen below.

Reached for comment by Complex on Thursday, a rep for the Memphis Police Department stated that all currently available info on the shooting had been made public on Twitter. At the time of this writing, no suspects had been formally identified.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said officers first responded to the scene at 12:24 p.m. local time.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Davis added. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.” During a subsequent media briefing, as seen below, Davis said the department was advising Memphis residents “to stay home if you do not have to be out.”

Meanwhile, the Makeda’s staff has also shared a statement on Dolph’s death, remembering the King of Memphis artist as a “regular customer” at the cookie shop.

“Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family,” the statement read. “He will never be forgotten and will be so missed.”