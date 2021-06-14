It doesn’t get much bigger than Baby and Bieber.

Made in America Festival 2021’s lineup has been revealed a few weeks after the event’s return was first announced, with Justin Bieber and Lil Baby topping the poster and several other music stars also making appearances.

Also performing at the Sept. 4 and 5 festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Shmurda, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more.

The Jay-Z-curated fest refers to headliners Bieber and Baby as a “new generation of musical greats,” and kicks off Labor Day weekend with the 10th anniversary of the popular event.

“2021 features a stellar lineup of headliners poised to be the artists of the decade and the next era of icons, all changing the game in their own way,” according to a press release.