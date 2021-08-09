Fresh off dropping several freestyles over the past few weeks, Lupe Fiasco appears ready to drop his first full-length offering since 2018’s Drogas Wave.

The 39-year-old rapper took to Twitter early Monday morning to announce plans of completing a new 10-song album from scratch in just 24 hours. “Finna do an album from scratch in 24 hours,” he wrote. “1 song in...9 to go.”

Lupe is already live-tweeting the recording process. Five hours after posting the first tweet, which arrived at 3:34 a.m. ET, the Chicago MC has confirmed he’s done with three songs. He’ll need to finish another seven songs in the next 12 hours to complete his challenge.

The announcement arrives after Lupe has blessed fans with several freestyles in the past few weeks. Since rapping over Jadakiss and Styles P’s “We Gonna Make It” late last month, he’s dropped original freestyles “Repo Pe” and “SBA Lu,” as well as additional freestyles where he raps over classic beats like Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C,” Dipset’s “I Really Mean It,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Sing About Me.”

Last October, Lupe teamed up with Chicago producer Soundtrakk for Tape Tape, a 2-song bundle that includes the tracks “Oh Yes” and “Apologetic.” His most recent full-length offering was Lupe’s seventh studio album Dogras Wave, which dropped in September 2018.