Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince has accused Tory Lanez of reigniting their reported feud with an incident he says occurred at the Vendôme night club in Miami Beach.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday, Prince was at a table at the club around 4 a.m. last week when he was “approached and struck on the left side of his face.” Earlier in the night, per a Prince rep cited in the report, he had been hanging with the Arizona Cardinals’ Malcolm Butler and noticed a group of people “staring.”

Once Prince was alone in his section of the club, Lanez is alleged to have approached with an entourage before—as Prince claims—throwing a punch that Prince said resulted in him having a serious headache and swelling to his face.

After the punch, Prince told authorities he “turned around and made eye contact” with Lanez, who then exited the club. Per TMZ, Lanez is listed in a police report on the incident as an alleged battery suspect.

“My shit wasn’t like this this morning,” Prince said when sharing footage of his swollen face. “I don’t know what’s going on but my face was just fine. I went to blow my nose. I went to, like, blow out, and when I blow, this gets bigger. … I don’t know how to explain it.”

Complex has reached out to local police for additional comment on the alleged incident. A rep for Lanez, meanwhile, was quoted in Tuesday’s TMZ report as having denied the incident. The rep also said that Prince is “obsessed” with Lanez.

Back in September, Lanez was reported to have been sued by Prince over a separate 2019 alleged incident at another Miami night club.

And in February of this year, Lanez’s request for permission to speak publicly about the widely reported Megan Thee Stallion assault case was denied. Previously, per documents viewed by Complex, Lanez had asked the court to modify a protection order that prevented him from speaking publicly about the case. News of the denied request for a modification arrived after a false story circulated in which it was inaccurately claimed that charges in connection with the shooting had been dropped.