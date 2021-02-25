Tory Lanez’s request for permission to speak publicly about the widely publicized Megan Thee Stallion assault case has been denied.

As reported back in January, per legal documents obtained by Complex, Lanez had asked the court to modify a protection order preventing him from publicly speaking on the case. The motion from Lanez’s team argued that, in their opinion, it was unfair that Megan could use her respective platforms to address the case while he was barred from doing the same. The protection order in question also restricts Lanez from contacting Megan via social media.

According to a report from Page Six, a judge denied Lanez’s request during a hearing on the case on Thursday. Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley argued at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Thursday, per the report, that the order was “unfair” to his client. The judge overseeing the case, however, ruled that he can’t publicly address it.

Previously, a false story was widely circulated on Twitter and elsewhere claiming that Lanez’s charges in connection with the shooting had been dropped. The quickly-proven-wrong claims used a screenshot of a Los Angeles County court website to assert that Megan herself had dropped the charges. Not only would Megan not be the one dropping any such charges (that would be the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office), a rep from the D.A.’s Office confirmed that the case was unchanged at the time and pointed to a hearing date set for Feb. 25, i.e. today.

In October 2020, the D.A. announced that Lanez had been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, registered firearm in a vehicle. At the time, he was also confirmed to be facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury” on “a female friend in the Hollywood Hills.”

If convicted as charged, Lanez faces a potential max sentence of 22 years and eight months.