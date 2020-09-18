Tory Lanez has another legal issue on his hands.

On Friday, TMZ reported the Canadian rapper was being sued over a physical altercation at a Miami nightclub. The incident took place in November of last year, when Lanez reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Prince, whose legal name is Christopher Harty.

According to the suit, the plaintiff alleges that Lanez verbally antagonized him before taking a swing at his head. Harty also claims Lanez's security guards and members of his entourage joined in on the attack, as they all punched, kicked, and beat him inside the club. Footage of the alleged assault was shared by TMZ.

"He swung, he initially missed, he jumped over and then they just started trying to attack me," Prince told NBC Miami. "They backed me into a corner, and once I was there, they started stomping on me, jumping on me."

Harty says the incident left him with injuries to his head, neck, chest, and back. He is seeking unspecified damages.

News of the lawsuit comes more than two months after Lanez was arrested on felony gun charges in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old rapper was charged with possession of a concealed weapon following an alleged altercation with Megan Thee Stallion, who subsequently accused Lanez of shooting her on the night of his arrest.

Los Angeles prosecutors have not pursued additional charges against Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan.