After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lollapalooza to skip 2020, the festival will return to Grant Park, Chicago this year.

Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion are some of the biggest names on the Lollapalooza lineup this year, with Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Brockhampton, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Trippie Redd, Journey, Limp Bizkit, Brittany Howard, Iann Dior, Princess Nokia, Mick Jenkins, Kaytranada, and Marshmello among the many other artists. In total, over 165 acts will play the fest.

The full Lolla lineup was revealed on Wednesday following the date announcement earlier this month. The festival will make its return to Grant Park at full capacity from July 29 through Aug. 1.

While the return of Lollapalooza is a welcome one, the festival’s co-founder Marc Geiger originally indicated he was expecting concerts to return by 2022 at the earliest. Of course, he made those comments last year, when the future seemed even more uncertain due to soaring COVID-19 cases and no vaccine in sight. With more and more Americans getting fully vaccinated, however, concerts are looking to finally return this summer.

It’s worth pointing out that either full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required for those wanting to attend the festival. “For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day,” the statement from Lollapalooza reads. The city of Chicago will be partnering with Lolla to help encourage vaccination efforts in the lead-up to the event.

Tickets are on sale for the festival later today.