Justin Bieber’s Parisian takeover is going down now.

The Grammy-winning singer is taking the stage at the Hôtel De Crillon, where he’ll perform standout tracks from his sixth studio album Justice. The 15-minute event will include five performances, four of which will be live debuts; it’ll be followed by an afterparty livestream, where Bieber will speak about his chart-topping album, his experience performing it live for the first time, and more.

You can watch the Live From Paris concert via Bieber’s YouTube channel above. The 27-year-old is currently the most subscribed to artist on the video-sharing platform with 62.4 million subscribers. Fans can check out the exclusive afterparty stream immediately after; however, unlike the concert event, the afterparty will only be available for YouTube Premium users.

The virtual concert comes less than two weeks after Bieber blessed fans with his six-track surprise EP Freedom. He touched on the gospel-inspired project in his recent cover story for GQ, explaining his decision to address his renewed faith in his art.

“I’ll answer as best I can. Hurt people hurt people—you know?” he said. “And there’s a quote; I’m trying to remember it. I don’t know if it’s biblical, if it’s in the Bible. But I do remember this quote: The comforted become the comforters. I don’t know if you’ve heard that before. But I really do feel comforted. I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know?”