Justin Bieber has surprised fans on Easter with a six-track EP titled Freedom, which comes after the release of his sixth studio album Justice last month, and a bonus edition, with six additional songs, the following week. The gospel-influenced Freedom features appearances by Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Judah Smith, Lauren Walters, Pink Sweats, and Tori Kelly.

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun announced the release of Freedom just a short while ago via Twitter.

Even though Justice took a slight dip to second on the Billboard 200 in its second week, Bieber already made history by becoming the third artist ever to debut atop both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously last week, joining BTS and Taylor Swift, who accomplished such a feat twice. The Daniel Caesar and Givēon-assisted “Peaches” marks the singer’s seventh No. 1 single.

Justice also reportedly became the first album to earn 129 No. 1’s on Apple Music across the world.

Stream Freedom on Spotify and Apple Music below.